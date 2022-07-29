Jul 29, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings parade continues; Canada and U.S. jobs reports
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, August 1 — TSX closed for civic holiday
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Mosaic, Activision Blizzard
Tuesday, August 2
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Definity Financial, Finning International, Sprott, Gibson Energy, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Neighbourly Pharmacy, Restaurant Unlimited, Molson Coors, Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices, Uber Technologies, Starbucks, Airbnb, PayPal, BP
Wednesday, August 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders
- Notable earnings: Nutrien, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy, Iamgold, B2Gold, Algoma Steel Group, NFI Group, Ovintiv, Yum! Brands, eBay, Robinhood Markets, Under Armour
- OPEC+ meeting
Thursday, August 4
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance and building permits, U.S. trade balance and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, BCE, Bombardier, Restaurant Brands International, Thomson Reuters, Constellation Software, Home Capital Group, Canaccord Genuity, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, Quebecor, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Lightspeed Commerce, Bausch + Lomb, SNC-Lavalin, Pembina Pipeline, Kelt Exploration, Interfor, Ritchie Bros, Gildan Activewear, Cascades, Open Text, ConocoPhillips, WeWork, Lyft, Beyond Meat, Kellogg
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
Friday, August 5
- Notable data: Canadian Labour Force Survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: TransAlta, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Power Corp., Telus International, Canopy Growth, Premium Brands Holdings