1h ago
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Poloz speech, housing starts
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 6
-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Sleep Country Canada, Bausch Health, Hudbay Minerals, Great Canadian Gaming, Cargojet, IAMGOLD
-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to the Cdn. Credit Union Association and Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce
Tuesday, May 7
-Notable earnings: Lyft, WestJet, RioCan REIT, Element Fleet Management, Minto Apartment REIT
-Barrick AGM in Toronto
-CP AGM in Calgary
-Hudbay AGM
-Knight Therapeutics shareholder meeting
Wednesday, May 8
-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Home Capital Group, First Capital Realty, Spin Master, Torstar, Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Aurora Cannabis, Walt Disney
-Notable data: Cdn. Housing Starts (April)
-Enbridge AGM in Calgary
-U.S./China trade talks resume in Washington, D.C.
Thursday, May 9
-Notable earnings: NFI Group, Athabasca Oil, Crescent Point Energy, Knight Therapeutics, Canadian Tire, Cineplex, Canadian Natural Resources, Quebecor, Magna Int’l, TMX Group, Aritzia
-Magna’s AGM
Friday, May 10
-Notable earnings: Telus, Lundin Gold, Freshii, Kinaxis, Onex, Enbridge, Equifax, Bonterra Resources, Goldcorp, Marriott International, TMX Group, Ritchie Bros,
-Notable data: U.S. Jobs data, U.S. Consumer Price Index
-Lundin Mining AGM