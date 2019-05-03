Monday, May 6

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Sleep Country Canada, Bausch Health, Hudbay Minerals, Great Canadian Gaming, Cargojet, IAMGOLD

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to the Cdn. Credit Union Association and Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce

Tuesday, May 7

-Notable earnings: Lyft, WestJet, RioCan REIT, Element Fleet Management, Minto Apartment REIT

-Barrick AGM in Toronto

-CP AGM in Calgary

-Hudbay AGM

-Knight Therapeutics shareholder meeting

Wednesday, May 8

-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Home Capital Group, First Capital Realty, Spin Master, Torstar, Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Aurora Cannabis, Walt Disney

-Notable data: Cdn. Housing Starts (April)

-Enbridge AGM in Calgary

-U.S./China trade talks resume in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, May 9

-Notable earnings: NFI Group, Athabasca Oil, Crescent Point Energy, Knight Therapeutics, Canadian Tire, Cineplex, Canadian Natural Resources, Quebecor, Magna Int’l, TMX Group, Aritzia

-Magna’s AGM

Friday, May 10

-Notable earnings: Telus, Lundin Gold, Freshii, Kinaxis, Onex, Enbridge, Equifax, Bonterra Resources, Goldcorp, Marriott International, TMX Group, Ritchie Bros,

-Notable data: U.S. Jobs data, U.S. Consumer Price Index

-Lundin Mining AGM