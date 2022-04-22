Apr 22, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings ramp up; Canadian GDP due
By Noah Zivitz
Surprising strength in earnings given everything that went under Q1: Strategist
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, April 25
- Notable earnings: Coca-Cola Co., Activision Blizzard
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers address House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance (1100)
- Manulife Financial plans full reopening of offices
Tuesday, April 26
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (flash estimate); U.S. durable goods orders, consumer confidence index, and new home sales
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Canadian National Railway, First National Financial, First Quantum Minerals, Fire & Flower Holdings, Microsoft, Alphabet, General Electric, General Motors, United Parcel Service, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, 3M, Visa, Texas Instruments
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane participates in panel at Financial Times’ Crypto and Digital Assets Summit (855)
- Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner tables spring reports (~1000; includes reports on carbon pricing and supports for workers and communities affected by transition away from coal-fired power)
- CP Rail holds annual meeting (1100)
- U.S. Surface Transportation Board begins two-day hearing in Washington, D.C., on "urgent issues in freight rail service"
Wednesday, April 27
- Notable data: Canadian job vacancies
- Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Teck Resources, Cenovus Energy, CGI, Aecon Group, Canadian Utilities, Yamana Gold, Lundin Mining, Toromont Industries, Choice Properties REIT, Allied Properties REIT, Meta Plaftforms, Boeing, Ford Motor Co., Kraft Heinz, Qualcomm
- Ontario Securities Commission holds enforcement hearing in the matter of Bridging Finance, David Sharpe, Natasha Sharpe, and Andrew Mushore (1000)
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers address Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (1830)
- Statistics Canada releases 2021 Census data on Canada's shifting demographic profile
Thursday, April 28
- Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, U.S. GDP (Q1), core personal consumption expenditure price index, and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Fairfax Financial, West Fraser Timber, Precision Drilling, Whitecap Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, TFI International, Real Matters, Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Twitter, Intel, Robinhood Markets, McDonald's, Mastercard, Caterpillar, Merck
- Snap hosts partner summit (1200)
- Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tables provincial budget
Friday, April 29
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Feb)
- Notable earnings: Magna International, Imperial Oil, TC Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron
- Fairfax Financial holds quarterly conference call (830)
- International Energy Agency releases global electric vehicle outlook report
Saturday, April 30
- Berkshire Hathaway holds annual meeting (1545)