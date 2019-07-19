35m ago
The Week Ahead: Earnings season continues; U.K. expected to announce PM
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 22
-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
Tuesday, July 23
-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Rogers Communications, Coca-Cola Co., Visa, United Technologies, JetBlue, Harley-Davidson, Texas Instruments, Snap, Hasbro
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-Next U.K. Prime Minister expected to be announced
-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook Update (9 a.m. ET)
-WestJet holds special shareholders' meeting in Calgary on takeover by Onex (12 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, July 24
-Notable earnings: Suncor, Loblaw, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Boeing, Caterpillar, Facebook, Tesla, Ford, AT&T, UPS, Freeport-McMoran, Norfolk Southern
-Notable data: U.S. new home sales
-Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee (8:30 a.m. ET) and Intelligence Committee (12 p.m. ET)
-U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing on BB&T-SunTrust deal (10 a.m. ET)
Thursday, July 25
-Notable earnings: Newmont Goldcorp, Teck Resources, Cenovus, Husky Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Precision Drilling, CannTrust Holdings, Cameco, Aecon Group, Yamana Gold, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Intel, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, 3M, Mattel
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
-Central Bank of Turkey releases interest rate decision (3 a.m. ET)
-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)
Friday, July 26
-Notable earnings: Canfor, George Weston, Twitter, McDonald's
-Notable data: U.S. GDP