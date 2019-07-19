The Week Ahead: Earnings season continues; U.K. expected to announce PM

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 22

-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

Tuesday, July 23

-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Rogers Communications, Coca-Cola Co., Visa, United Technologies, JetBlue, Harley-Davidson, Texas Instruments, Snap, Hasbro

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-Next U.K. Prime Minister expected to be announced

-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook Update (9 a.m. ET)

-WestJet holds special shareholders' meeting in Calgary on takeover by Onex (12 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 24

-Notable earnings: Suncor, Loblaw, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Boeing, Caterpillar, Facebook, Tesla, Ford, AT&T, UPS, Freeport-McMoran, Norfolk Southern

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee (8:30 a.m. ET) and Intelligence Committee (12 p.m. ET)

-U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing on BB&T-SunTrust deal (10 a.m. ET)

Thursday, July 25

-Notable earnings: Newmont Goldcorp, Teck Resources, Cenovus, Husky Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Precision Drilling, CannTrust Holdings, Cameco, Aecon Group, Yamana Gold, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Intel, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, 3M, Mattel

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Central Bank of Turkey releases interest rate decision (3 a.m. ET)

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 26

-Notable earnings: Canfor, George Weston, Twitter, McDonald's

-Notable data: U.S. GDP