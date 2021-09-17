20h ago
The Week Ahead: Election day, Cineplex court case resumes, retail sales due
By Noah Zivitz
Monday, September 20 – Election day
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index
- Ontario Court of Justice hearing on charges against ex-CannTrust directors/execs (1000)
- Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
- Bombardier, Birchcliff Energy among stocks joining TSX Composite Index
Tuesday, September 21 – The Street starts at 7am ET
- Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, U.S. building permits and housing starts
- Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, FedEx
- Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development releases interim economic outlook (0500)
- U.S. border restrictions on non-essential travel scheduled to expire
Wednesday, September 22
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, General Mills
- Wheaton Precious Metals investor day (830)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- Ontario vaccine passport takes effect
Thursday, September 23
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales and wholesale trade early indicator, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Nike, Costco
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
Friday, September 24
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Apple iPhone 13 available for purchase