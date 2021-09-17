Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, September 20 – Election day

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index
  • Ontario Court of Justice hearing on charges against ex-CannTrust directors/execs (1000)
  • Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
  • Bombardier, Birchcliff Energy among stocks joining TSX Composite Index


Tuesday, September 21 – The Street starts at 7am ET

  • Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, U.S. building permits and housing starts 
  • Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, FedEx
  • Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development releases interim economic outlook (0500)
  • U.S. border restrictions on non-essential travel scheduled to expire


Wednesday, September 22

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate, U.S. existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: BlackBerry, General Mills
  • Wheaton Precious Metals investor day (830)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
  • Ontario vaccine passport takes effect


Thursday, September 23

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales and wholesale trade early indicator, U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Nike, Costco
  • Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)


Friday, September 24

  • Notable data: U.S. new home sales
  • Apple iPhone 13 available for purchase