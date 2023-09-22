Monday, Sept. 25

  • Notable earnings: Thor Industries
  • Notable guests: Edward Morse, global head of commodity research, Citi Group

Tuesday, Sept. 26

  • Notable data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (July), U.S. FHFA House Price Index (July), U.S. New Home Sales (August), U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (September)
  • Notable earnings: Cintas Corp., Costco Wholesale

Wednesday, Sept. 27

  • Notable data: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (August)
  • Notable earnings: Paychex, AGF Management, Micron Technology

Thursday, Sept. 28

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (July), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales (August)
  • Notable earnings: CarMax, Jabil, Nike, BlackBerry, Vail Resorts, Aritzia,
  • Notable guests: Joe Lombardo, Nevada Governor

Friday, Sept. 29

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption (August), U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report (August), Chicago PMI (September), U. of Mich. Consumer Sentiment Index (September)
  • Notable earnings: Rite Aid, MTY Food Group, Carnival Corp.
  • Notable guests: David Rosenberg, founder and president, Rosenberg Research