Sep 22, 2023
The Week Ahead: employment and GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, Sept. 25
- Notable earnings: Thor Industries
- Notable guests: Edward Morse, global head of commodity research, Citi Group
Tuesday, Sept. 26
- Notable data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (July), U.S. FHFA House Price Index (July), U.S. New Home Sales (August), U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (September)
- Notable earnings: Cintas Corp., Costco Wholesale
Wednesday, Sept. 27
- Notable data: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (August)
- Notable earnings: Paychex, AGF Management, Micron Technology
Thursday, Sept. 28
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (July), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Pending Home Sales (August)
- Notable earnings: CarMax, Jabil, Nike, BlackBerry, Vail Resorts, Aritzia,
- Notable guests: Joe Lombardo, Nevada Governor
Friday, Sept. 29
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption (August), U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report (August), Chicago PMI (September), U. of Mich. Consumer Sentiment Index (September)
- Notable earnings: Rite Aid, MTY Food Group, Carnival Corp.
- Notable guests: David Rosenberg, founder and president, Rosenberg Research