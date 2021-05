Monday, May 10

- Notable earnings: Sleep Country Canada, Nuvei, RF Capital, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Finning International, Marriott International

Tuesday, May 11

- Notable earnings: TMX Group, Intact Financial, Kinross Gold, Keyera, George Weston, Aritzia, WildBrain

- International Energy Agency publishes market update on renewable energy

- OPEC publishes monthly oil market report

Wednesday, May 12

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: Emera, Dye & Durham, Boyd Group Services, WSP Global, MDA, Crescent Point Energy, Peyto Exploration & Development, Sienna Senior Living, Extendicare

- Ontario Securities Commission hearing to consider extending temporary order suspending trading in Bridging Finance Funds (10:00 a.m.)

- Michigan governor's deadline for Enbridge to shut down Line 5

- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

- Sotheby's accepting bitcoin in auction of Banksy's "Love is in the Air"

Thursday, May 13

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, Home Capital Group, CI Financial, Power Corp., CAPREIT, Quebecor, Canadian Tire, TransAlta, Aurora Cannabis, Chorus Aviation, The Walt Disney Co., DoorDash, Airbnb, Coinbase Global, Airbnb

- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Atlantic Canadian universities (11:00 a.m.)

Friday, May 14

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales

- Notable earnings: SNC-Lavalin, Onex