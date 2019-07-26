McCreath's Lookahead: Fed on deck as markets bake in a cut

Monday, July 29

- Notable earnings: Nutrien, Vermilion Energy, Beyond Meat

- U.S. trade delegation travels to China

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Oakville, Ont. Chamber of Commerce (8 a.m. ET, plus 09:10 a.m. ET availability)

Tuesday, July 30

- Notable earnings: Air Canada, MEG Energy, Intact Financial, Centerra Gold, Detour Gold, Equitable Group, Genworth MI Canada, Apple, ConocoPhillips, Altria Group, Pfizer, Merck, Mondelez, Under Armour, Procter & Gamble, MasterCard, Advanced Micro Devices, Huawei

- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending, S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index

Wednesday, July 31

- Notable earnings: Encana, Great-West Lifeco, Sun Life Financial, CGI, Torstar, Spin Master, Kinross Gold, Seven Generations Energy, Cargojet, Element Fleet Management, General Electric, Molson Coors, Qualcomm

- Notable data: Canadian GDP

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

- Bank of Japan releases interest rate decision

Thursday, August 1

- Notable earnings: BCE, SNC-Lavalin, Shopify, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Baytex Energy, Parkland Fuel, Aphria, Fairfax Financial, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters, Maple Leaf Foods, Gildan Activewear, Open Text, Pembina Pipeline, Royal Dutch Shell, General Motors, U.S. Steel, Verizon, Pinterest, Etsy

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)

Friday, August 2

- Notable earnings: Enbridge, Imperial Oil, Telus, Restaurant Brands International, RioCan, Fortis, Power Corp., Dorel Industries, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

- Statistics Canada releases report "Impact of recent tariffs on Canada's merchandise trade"