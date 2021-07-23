Jul 23, 2021
The Week Ahead: Ex-CannTrust execs hearing, U.S. Fed rate decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, July 26
- Notable data: StatsCan monthly estimate of business openings and closures, U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: Allied Properties REIT, TFI International, Tesla
- Ontario Court of Justice hearing on charges against ex-CannTrust directors/execs (1100)
- Ceremony to install Mary Simon as governor general (1100)
Tuesday, July 27
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Intact Financial, First National Financial, Element Fleet Management, Trican Well Service, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Visa, Starbucks, Ovintiv, General Electric, United Parcel Service, 3M, JetBlue Airways, Mondelez
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (900)
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing "The Promises and Perils of Central Bank Digital Currencies" (1000)
- U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds hearing "Cryptocurrencies: What are they good for?" (1000)
Wednesday, July 28
- Notable data: Canadian CPI
- Notable earnings: Shopify, Suncor, CP Rail, Loblaw, CGI, Tilray, GFL Environmental, Equitable Group, West Fraser Timber, Kinross, Agnico Eagle, Cameco, Crescent Point Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Real Matters, Facebook, Qualcomm, Boeing, Ford, Pfizer, McDonald's
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
Thursday, July 29
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q2)
- Notable earnings: TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, Arc Resources, Calfrac Well Services, Whitecap Resources, Canfor, Resolute Forest Products, Yamana Gold, Fairfax Financial, Fortis, Amazon, Mastercard, Merck, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands
- Inter Pipeline, Pembina Pipeline shareholders vote on tie-up (Inter Pipe vote at 1200; Pembina vote at 1300 on share issuance)
- AMC Entertainment Holdings holds annual meeting (1500)
Friday, July 30
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (May) and industrial product price index, U.S. personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: Enbridge, Imperial Oil, SNC-Lavalin, Telus, Telus International, George Weston, Restaurant Brands International, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar, Expedia Group, Procter & Gamble