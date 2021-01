Monday, January 25

- Notable data: Statistics Canada flash estimate of manufacturing sales (Dec)

- China President Xi Jinping delivers keynote at virtual Davos Forum (7 a.m. ET)

- House of Commons resumes sitting

- Anniversary of first presumptive novel coronavirus case in Canada (man who arrived in Toronto from Wuhan)

- Deadline for public comment on Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's proposed changes to conditions for LNG Canada export facility

Tuesday, January 26

- Notable earnings: CN Rail, Metro, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, 3M, Starbucks, Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, American Express, Verizon

- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (8 a.m. ET)

- Metro management holds media briefing after annual meeting (11:15 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, January 27

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- Notable earnings: CP Rail, AGF Management, Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Boeing, AT&T, Abbott Laboratories

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

- CIBC CEO Victor Dodig addresses Canadian Club of Toronto (12:30 p.m. ET)

- Anniversary of National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg confirming Canada's first novel coronavirus case

Thursday, January 28

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. GDP (Q4), U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. new home sales

- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, McDonald's, Mastercard, Visa, United States Steel

- Cenovus Energy releases 2021 budget and production forecasts (plus 11 a.m. ET conference call)

- Bell Let's Talk day

Friday, January 29

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Nov.), U.S. personal income and spending

- Notable earnings: Caterpillar, Chevron