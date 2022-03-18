1h ago
The week ahead: Factory sales, BRP earnings, NATO summit
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, March 21
- Notable earnings: Nike
- Mortgage Professionals Canada holds news conference in Ottawa to discuss state of the mortgage market (1000)
- Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito makes announcement in Calgary re. new high-tech fulfillment centre near Calgary (1130)
- U.S. National Association for Business Economics begins two-day policy conference. Speakers include U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (1200)
- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission holds meeting on amendments to "enhance and standardize registrants' climate-related disclosures"
- CIBC expected to begin bringing back remote staff to offices
- U.S., U.K. trade officials hold “Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade” in Baltimore
Tuesday, March 22
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices
- Ex-Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses U.S. National Association for Business Economics policy conference (930)
- National Bank Financial Services conference (National CEO Laurent Ferreira at 835, TD Group Head of Canadian Personal Banking Michael Rhodes at 910, Scotia Group Head of Canadian Banking Dan Rees at 945, CIBC Group Head of Commercial Banking and Wealth Management at 1030, RBC Group Head of Personal and Commercial Banking Neil McLaughlin at 1140)
- Quebec government releases budget
Wednesday, March 23
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: Boyd Group Services, Mogo, General Mills
- International Energy Agency begins two-day ministerial meeting
Thursday, March 24
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Pieridae Energy
- NATO holds extraordinary summit in Belgium
Friday, March 25
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (flash estimate)
- Notable earnings: BRP, Dentalcorp
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki delivers speech at Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco event (1245)
- Ontario Superior Court hearing PwC's wind-down proposal for Bridging Finance