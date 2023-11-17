Nov 17, 2023
The Week Ahead: fall economic statement; CPI data due
We have to recognise the economic environment has changed: Ontario Finance Minister
Monday, Nov. 20
- Notable data: Construction Investment, Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Agilent Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Zoom Video Communications
Tuesday, Nov. 21
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, New Housing Price Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos., Best Buy, George Weston, Analog Devices, NVIDIA, HP Inc., Autodesk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s Corp., Guess? Inc, Urban Outfitters
- 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Minutes
- 4:00 p.m.: Federal Fall Economic Statement
Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U. of M. Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
- 11:30 a.m.: BoC Governor Macklem speaks in St. John, NB
Thursday, Nov. 23
- U.S. Thanksgiving Day (U.S. markets closed)
Friday, Nov. 24
- Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. S&P Global PMIs