Monday, Nov. 20

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Agilent Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Zoom Video Communications

Tuesday, Nov. 21

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, New Housing Price Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos., Best Buy, George Weston, Analog Devices, NVIDIA, HP Inc., Autodesk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s Corp., Guess? Inc, Urban Outfitters
  • 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Minutes
  • 4:00 p.m.: Federal Fall Economic Statement

Wednesday, Nov. 22

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U. of M. Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
  • 11:30 a.m.: BoC Governor Macklem speaks in St. John, NB

Thursday, Nov. 23

  • U.S. Thanksgiving Day (U.S. markets closed)

Friday, Nov. 24

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. S&P Global PMIs