BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 8

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts

- Statistics Canada releases study "Inequality in the feasibility of working from home during and after COVID-19"

- World Bank to release updated forecasts for global economy

- New York City expected to begin first phase of reopening economy

Tuesday, June 9

- Notable earnings: Tiffany, AMC Entertainment

Wednesday, June 10

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated projections (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

- Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development releases economic outlook

Thursday, June 11

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transat

Friday, June 12

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization

- Notable earnings: Roots