Jun 5, 2020
The Week Ahead: Fed decision; OECD outlook
BNN Bloomberg,
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 8
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts
- Statistics Canada releases study "Inequality in the feasibility of working from home during and after COVID-19"
- World Bank to release updated forecasts for global economy
- New York City expected to begin first phase of reopening economy
Tuesday, June 9
- Notable earnings: Tiffany, AMC Entertainment
Wednesday, June 10
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated projections (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)
- Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development releases economic outlook
Thursday, June 11
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transat
Friday, June 12
- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization
- Notable earnings: Roots