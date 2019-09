The Week Ahead: Fed's rate decision; Apple's new iPhones, Arcade up for grabs

Monday, Sept. 16

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, Canadian existing home sales

-Fortune Most Powerful Women two-day summit begins in Toronto

-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels

-Denver Gold Forum underway (runs Sept. 15-18)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

-Notable earnings: FedEx, Adobe

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

-Canopy Growth holds annual meeting in Toronto (10 a.m. ET)

-Newmont Goldcorp incoming CEO Tom Palmer presents at Denver Gold Forum (12:30 p.m. ET)

-Huawei's three-day Connect conference begins (deputy chair Ken Hu keynote at 9 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. building permits and housing starts

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

Thursday, Sept. 19

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. existing home sales

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)

-Apple Arcade video game subscription service launches

-Eight Capital holds cannabis conference in Toronto

Friday, Sept. 20

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-Apple iPhone 11 models available for purchase in stores

-Elevate tech festival begins in Toronto