22h ago
The Week Ahead: Federal budget; Bank of Canada interest rate decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, April 19
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts
- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, IBM, Coca-Cola, United Airlines
- Federal government tables budget
- Deadline for crypto trading platforms to contact OSC regarding compliance
- Franco-Nevada analyst day presentation (10:00 a.m.)
Tuesday, April 20
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index
- Notable earnings: Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Harley-Davidson, CSX
- Apple holds virtual product launch event (1:00 p.m.)
- B.C. government tables budget
- International Energy Agency releases "Global Energy Review"
- Three-day virtual Collision conference begins
Wednesday, April 21
- Notable data: Canadian CPI
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, CP Rail, Metro, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Verizon, Las Vegas Sands
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10:00 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. news conference)
Thursday, April 22
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Precision Drilling, Aecon, Intel, AT&T, Snap
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m.)
- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts two-day virtual world leaders' summit on climate
- Final list of qualified bidders for 3500MHz wireless spectrum auction expected to be published
- Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz addresses Canadian Corporate Counsel Association national conference (10:45 a.m.)
Friday, April 23
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: American Express, Honeywell