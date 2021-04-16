The Week Ahead: Federal budget; Bank of Canada interest rate decision

Monday, April 19

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts

- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, IBM, Coca-Cola, United Airlines

- Federal government tables budget

- Deadline for crypto trading platforms to contact OSC regarding compliance

- Franco-Nevada analyst day presentation (10:00 a.m.)

Tuesday, April 20

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index

- Notable earnings: Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Harley-Davidson, CSX

- Apple holds virtual product launch event (1:00 p.m.)

- B.C. government tables budget

- International Energy Agency releases "Global Energy Review"

- Three-day virtual Collision conference begins

Wednesday, April 21

- Notable data: Canadian CPI

- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, CP Rail, Metro, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Verizon, Las Vegas Sands

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10:00 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. news conference)

Thursday, April 22

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales

- Notable earnings: Precision Drilling, Aecon, Intel, AT&T, Snap

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m.)

- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts two-day virtual world leaders' summit on climate

- Final list of qualified bidders for 3500MHz wireless spectrum auction expected to be published

- Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz addresses Canadian Corporate Counsel Association national conference (10:45 a.m.)

Friday, April 23

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Notable earnings: American Express, Honeywell