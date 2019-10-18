Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, October 21

• Canadian federal election

• Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, TD Ameritrade, Halliburton



Tuesday, October 22

• Notable earnings: CN Rail, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, Harley-Davidson, UPS, United Technologies, Snap, Texas Instruments

• Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales

• Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)



Wednesday, October 23

• Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, CP Rail, Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Tesla, Ford Motor Co., Norfolk Southern, eBay

• Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

• U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing "An Examination of Facebook and its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" (10:00 a.m. ET)

• Two-day Capitalize for Kids conference begins in Toronto

• BlackBerry hosts annual security conference in New York



Thursday, October 24

• Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Husky Energy, Hexo, Precision Drilling, Yamana Gold, Amazon.com, Twitter, Visa, Intel, 3M, Dow

• Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. new home sales

• European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET); Also rate decisions today in Sweden, Norway, Turkey

• Bank of Nova Scotia hosts investor day meeting in Santiago, Chile

• Rotman School of Management holds conference in Toronto on Machine Learning (speakers include Alibaba President Michael Evans)

• Alberta government to release budget



Friday, October 25

• Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Verizon

• Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (2:00 p.m. ET)