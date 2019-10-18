Oct 18, 2019
The Week Ahead: Federal election; earnings slew
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Boris Johnson's Brexit plan hinges on key vote
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, October 21
• Canadian federal election
• Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, TD Ameritrade, Halliburton
Tuesday, October 22
• Notable earnings: CN Rail, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, Harley-Davidson, UPS, United Technologies, Snap, Texas Instruments
• Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales
• Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, October 23
• Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, CP Rail, Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Tesla, Ford Motor Co., Norfolk Southern, eBay
• Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
• U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing "An Examination of Facebook and its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" (10:00 a.m. ET)
• Two-day Capitalize for Kids conference begins in Toronto
• BlackBerry hosts annual security conference in New York
Thursday, October 24
• Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Husky Energy, Hexo, Precision Drilling, Yamana Gold, Amazon.com, Twitter, Visa, Intel, 3M, Dow
• Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. new home sales
• European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET); Also rate decisions today in Sweden, Norway, Turkey
• Bank of Nova Scotia hosts investor day meeting in Santiago, Chile
• Rotman School of Management holds conference in Toronto on Machine Learning (speakers include Alibaba President Michael Evans)
• Alberta government to release budget
Friday, October 25
• Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Verizon
• Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (2:00 p.m. ET)