Jun 22, 2018
The Week Ahead: Finance ministers meet, Canada and U.S. GDP
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 25
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- GE's last day in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
Tuesday, June 26
- Notable data: S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index
- Finance ministers meet in Ottawa
- Minnesota Public Utilities Commission meeting on Enbridge's Line 3 replacement (10:30 a.m.)
Wednesday, June 27
- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Corus Entertainment, AGF Management, General Mills
- Manulife Financial holds investor day in Toronto (8 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Victoria (3:15 p.m. ET, plus news conference)
Thursday, June 28
- Notable earnings: Empire Company, Shaw Communications, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike
- Notable data: U.S. GDP
Friday, June 29
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index
- Doug Ford officially becomes Ontario's premier
- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)