The Week Ahead: Finance ministers meet, Canada and U.S. GDP

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 25

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- GE's last day in the Dow Jones Industrial Average

Tuesday, June 26

- Notable data: S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index

- Finance ministers meet in Ottawa

- Minnesota Public Utilities Commission meeting on Enbridge's Line 3 replacement (10:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 27

- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Corus Entertainment, AGF Management, General Mills

- Manulife Financial holds investor day in Toronto (8 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Victoria (3:15 p.m. ET, plus news conference)

Thursday, June 28

- Notable earnings: Empire Company, Shaw Communications, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

Friday, June 29

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index

- Doug Ford officially becomes Ontario's premier

- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)