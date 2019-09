McCreath's Lookahead: Poloz breaks his silence at the BoC rate decision

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, Sept. 2 -- Labour Day market holiday

-Canada's First-Time Home Buyer Incentive takes effect

Tuesday, Sept. 3

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-B.C. Transportation Ministry starts accepting applications from ride-hailing services

Wednesday, Sept. 4

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-Notable data: Canadian international trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

-Scotiabank two-day Financials Summit begins (CIBC's Victor Dodig at 9:35 a.m. ET, BMO's Darryl White at 10:25 a.m. ET, RBC's Dave McKay at 11 a.m. ET, TD's Bharat Masrani at 12:20 p.m. ET)

-Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference (speakers include Suncor's Mark Little at 11:05 a.m. ET)

-U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission holds hearing in Washington on U.S.-China relations (9:35 a.m. ET)

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

-Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1:30 p.m. ET)

-Air Canada Deputy CEO and CFO Michael Rousseau presents at Cowen conference in Boston (1:35 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

-Three-day Toronto Global Forum begins

Thursday, Sept. 5

-Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transcontinental

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders, ISM U.S. services index

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech in Halifax (12 p.m. ET; remarks on bank's site at 11:45 a.m. ET)

-Deadline for comments to Canadian Energy Regulator regarding Enbridge Mainline open season proposal

Friday, Sept. 6

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer addresses Montreal Chamber of Commerce (11:30 a.m. ET)