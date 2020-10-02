The Week Ahead: FOMC minutes, U.S. jobless claims

Monday, October 5

- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence Index

Tuesday, October 6

-Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods and Services Trade Balance, U.S. Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

-GMP shareholders vote on Richardson GMP deal

-Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers to speak at National Association for Business Economics annual meeting (full event runs from Oct. 5-7)

-State funeral for former Prime Minister John Turner (11:00)

Wednesday, October 7

-Notable data: Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

- FOMC Minutes (14:00)

-U.S. Vice Presidents Debate, we’ll be airing it live via Bloomberg

Thursday, October 8

-Notable data: Housing Starts, U.S. jobless claims

-Earnings: Domino’s Pizza

-BoC Governor Tiff Maklem speaks at Global Risk Institute by videoconference (8:30)

Friday, October 9

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. wholesale trade

-Earnings: Delta Airlines, MTY Food Group