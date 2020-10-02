21h ago
The Week Ahead: FOMC minutes, U.S. jobless claims
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 5
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence Index
Tuesday, October 6
-Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods and Services Trade Balance, U.S. Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
-GMP shareholders vote on Richardson GMP deal
-Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers to speak at National Association for Business Economics annual meeting (full event runs from Oct. 5-7)
-State funeral for former Prime Minister John Turner (11:00)
Wednesday, October 7
-Notable data: Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
- FOMC Minutes (14:00)
-U.S. Vice Presidents Debate, we’ll be airing it live via Bloomberg
Thursday, October 8
-Notable data: Housing Starts, U.S. jobless claims
-Earnings: Domino’s Pizza
-BoC Governor Tiff Maklem speaks at Global Risk Institute by videoconference (8:30)
Friday, October 9
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. wholesale trade
-Earnings: Delta Airlines, MTY Food Group