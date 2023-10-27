19h ago
The Week Ahead: GDP data due; FOMC announcement
Canada is really struggling to grow right now: Senior economist
Monday, Oct. 30
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence
- Notable earnings: Athabasca Oil, Westshore Terminals, NexGen Energy, Paramount Resources, Gibson Energy, Stelco Holdings, Air Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings, TMX Group, McDonald’s, Dye & Durham, MCAN Mortgage, Leon’s Furniture, Martinrea International
- 3:30 p.m.: Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance. He will be accompanied by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Employment Cost Index, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, FHFA House Price Index, Chicago PMI, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index,
- Notable earnings: BP PLC., Caterpillar, Pfizer, Cameco, JetBlue Airways, Centerra Gold, Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen
- FOMC meeting begins
Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ADP National Employment Report, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Mfg.PMI, Construction Spending, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- Notable earnings: Kraft Heinz, Canada Goose, Lundin Mining, Mondelez International, Cogeco Communications, PayPal Holdings, DoorDash, Kinaxis, Electronic Arts, Spin Master, Nutrien, Airbnb, Tourmaline Oil, Vermilion Energy, IGM Financial, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Yum! Brands
- 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Announcement
- 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Press Briefing
- 4:15 p.m.: Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, will appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy. He will be accompanied by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers
Thursday, Nov. 2
- Notable data: Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. productivity, U.S. Factory Orders
- Notable earnings: Maple Leaf Foods, Barrick Gold, Marriott International, BCE, Shell PLC, Shopify, Moderna, Lightspeed Commerce, Bausch Health Cos., Molson Coors Beverage, Cenovus Energy, Starbucks, Apple, Gildan Activewear, Bombardier, Peloton Interactive, Crocs, Eli Lily & Co., Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, Enerplus, Open Text, DraftKings, RioCan REIT, Jamieson Wellness, Algoma Steel Group, Live Nation Entertainment
Friday, Nov. 3
- Notable data: Employment Report, U.S. Employment Report, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: Telus, Magna International, Enbridge, Restaurant Brands International, AltaGas