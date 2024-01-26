Monday Jan. 29

  • Earnings: Celestica, Whirlpool

Tuesday Jan. 30

  • Earnings: Algoma Steel, Canopy Growth, Metro, CAE, CP Rail
  • Other earnings: Pfizer, JetBlue, UPS, GM, AMD, Mondelez, Alphabet Starbucks, Microsoft, Electronic Arts

Wednesday Jan. 31

  • Economic data: Canadian GDP data for November
  • Earnings: Boeing, Mastercard 

Thursday Feb. 1

  • Earnings: Rogers Communications, Open Text, Canada Goose
  • U.S. big tech earnings: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Peloton, Sirius 

Friday Feb. 2

  • Economic data: U.S. monthly jobs report for January
  • Earnings: TKO, Abbvie, Chevron, Imperial Oil, Exxon