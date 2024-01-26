Jan 26, 2024
The Week Ahead: GDP data due, Rogers earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Rogers Communications reports Q3 results
Monday Jan. 29
- Earnings: Celestica, Whirlpool
Tuesday Jan. 30
- Earnings: Algoma Steel, Canopy Growth, Metro, CAE, CP Rail
- Other earnings: Pfizer, JetBlue, UPS, GM, AMD, Mondelez, Alphabet Starbucks, Microsoft, Electronic Arts
Wednesday Jan. 31
- Economic data: Canadian GDP data for November
- Earnings: Boeing, Mastercard
Thursday Feb. 1
- Earnings: Rogers Communications, Open Text, Canada Goose
- U.S. big tech earnings: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Peloton, Sirius
Friday Feb. 2
- Economic data: U.S. monthly jobs report for January
- Earnings: TKO, Abbvie, Chevron, Imperial Oil, Exxon