Jan 27, 2023
The Week Ahead: GDP data due; Rogers-Shaw deadline
BNN Bloomberg,
Rogers-Shaw deal would put them at parity with the 'big guys' for economy of scale: Former Telus CFO
Monday, January 30
- Notable earnings: CAE, Canaccord Genuity Group, GE Healthcare Technologies, Whirlpool
Tuesday, January 31
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Neighbourly Pharmacy, Imperial Oil, CP Railway, Allied Properties Real Estate, Pfizer, McDonald’s, Lennox International, General Motors, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Mondelez International, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen
- FOMC Meeting Begins
- Deadline for Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications
Wednesday, February 1
- Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ADP National Employment Report, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- Notable earnings: Dye & Durham, CGI Inc., Waste Management, NuStar Energy, Pelonton Interactive, T-Mobile US, Meta Platforms
- 1400: FOMC Announcement
- 1430: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
Thursday, February 2
- Notable data: : Building Permits, Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Productivity, U.S. Factory Orders
- Notable earnings: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Rogers Communications, BCE, Lightspeed Commerce, Canada Goose Holdings, Open Text, Methanex, Estee Lauder Cos., Merck & Co., ConocoPhillips, Lear Corp., Sirius XM Holdings, Honeywell International, Hershey Co., 1-800-Flowers.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Harley-Davidson, Eli Lilly, GoPro, Ford Motor, Apple, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Amazon.com, Starbucks
Friday, February 3
- Notable data: U.S. Employment Report, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products, Madison Square Garden Sports, News Corp