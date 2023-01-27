Monday, January 30

  • Notable earnings: CAE, Canaccord Genuity Group, GE Healthcare Technologies, Whirlpool

Tuesday, January 31

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Neighbourly Pharmacy, Imperial Oil, CP Railway, Allied Properties Real Estate, Pfizer, McDonald’s, Lennox International, General Motors, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Mondelez International, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen
  • FOMC Meeting Begins
  • Deadline for Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications

Wednesday, February 1

  • Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ADP National Employment Report, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
  • Notable earnings: Dye & Durham, CGI Inc., Waste Management, NuStar Energy, Pelonton Interactive, T-Mobile US, Meta Platforms
  • 1400: FOMC Announcement
  • 1430: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing

Thursday, February 2

  • Notable data: : Building Permits, Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims,  U.S. Productivity, U.S. Factory Orders
  • Notable earnings: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Rogers Communications, BCE, Lightspeed Commerce, Canada Goose Holdings, Open Text, Methanex, Estee Lauder Cos., Merck & Co., ConocoPhillips, Lear Corp., Sirius XM Holdings, Honeywell International, Hershey Co., 1-800-Flowers.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Harley-Davidson, Eli Lilly, GoPro, Ford Motor, Apple, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Amazon.com, Starbucks

Friday, February 3

  • Notable data: U.S. Employment Report, ISM Services PMI
  • Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products, Madison Square Garden Sports, News Corp