Saturday, February 25

  • Notable earnings: Berkshire Hathaway
  • 0800: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2022 Annual Report to shareholders will be posted www.berkshirehathaway.com

Monday, February 27

  • Notable data: Current Account Balance, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U.S. Pending Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Zoom Video Communications, MEG Energy

Tuesday, February 28

  • Notable data: Real GDP, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank, First National Financial, Groupon, Target, J M Smucker Co., Aecon Group, HP Inc., Monster Beverage, Novavax, Urban Outfitters
  • Alberta Budget
  • British Columbia Budget

Wednesday, March 1

  • Notable data: Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
  • Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, George Weston, Canfor Corp., NFI Group, Dollar Tree, Wendy’s Co., Kohl’s Corp., Abercrombie & Fitch, Lowes, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Salesforce, Tricon Residential, Tourmaline Oil, Descartes Systems Group, AutoCanada

Thursday, March 2

  • Notable data: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) home sales, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Productivity,
  • Notable earnings: TD Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Costco Wholesale, Turquoise Hill Resources, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Athabasca Oil, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kroger, Sleep Country Canada, Broadcom, Victoria’s Secret, Nordstrom, Parkland, Major Drilling

Friday, March 3

  • Notable data: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) home sales, Labour Productivity, Building Permits, ISM Services PMI
  • Notable earnings: SNC Lavalin, Martinrea International, Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural Resources