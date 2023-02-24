Feb 24, 2023
The Week Ahead: GDP release; Canadian bank earnings continue
BNN Bloomberg,
We believe there will be a moderate economic slowdown during the latter part of the year: Strategist
Saturday, February 25
- Notable earnings: Berkshire Hathaway
- 0800: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2022 Annual Report to shareholders will be posted www.berkshirehathaway.com
Monday, February 27
- Notable data: Current Account Balance, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Zoom Video Communications, MEG Energy
Tuesday, February 28
- Notable data: Real GDP, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank, First National Financial, Groupon, Target, J M Smucker Co., Aecon Group, HP Inc., Monster Beverage, Novavax, Urban Outfitters
- Alberta Budget
- British Columbia Budget
Wednesday, March 1
- Notable data: Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, George Weston, Canfor Corp., NFI Group, Dollar Tree, Wendy’s Co., Kohl’s Corp., Abercrombie & Fitch, Lowes, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Salesforce, Tricon Residential, Tourmaline Oil, Descartes Systems Group, AutoCanada
Thursday, March 2
- Notable data: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) home sales, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Productivity,
- Notable earnings: TD Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Costco Wholesale, Turquoise Hill Resources, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Athabasca Oil, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kroger, Sleep Country Canada, Broadcom, Victoria’s Secret, Nordstrom, Parkland, Major Drilling
Friday, March 3
- Notable data: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) home sales, Labour Productivity, Building Permits, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: SNC Lavalin, Martinrea International, Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural Resources