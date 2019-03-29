The Week Ahead: Goldcorp votes on Newmont deal, Ontario pot stores open

McCreath's Lookahead: Key U.S. data and earnings stragglers on deck

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, April 1

- Notable data: U.S. retail sales, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Legal recreational cannabis stores to open in Ontario

- Federal carbon tax takes effect in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Iqaluit (3:10 p.m. ET, remarks on bank website at 2:55 p.m. ET, plus news conference)

- LNG2019 conference begins in Shanghai (runs to Friday; speakers include CNOOC Chair Yang Hua, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden)

Tuesday, April 2

- Notable earnings: Walgreen Boots Alliance

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- BMO holds annual meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner releases spring report, includes chapters on subsidies for fossil fuels (10 a.m. ET)

- Automakers report monthly sales

Wednesday, April 3

- Notable earnings: Hudson's Bay Co., Roots

- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

- Teck Resources holds investor day in Toronto (1 p.m. ET)

- China Vice Premier Liu He in Washington for trade talks

Thursday, April 4

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands

- RBC holds annual meeting in Halifax (8:30 a.m. ET)

- TD holds annual meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)

- CIBC holds annual meeting in Montreal (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Goldcorp shareholder vote on Newmont deal in Vancouver (12 p.m. ET)

- Ontario Superior Court of Justice holds hearing to consider requests to vary terms of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges’ CCAA filing

- Oral arguments in Securities and Exchange Commission's request for U.S. federal judge to find Elon Musk in contempt of court

Friday, April 5

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. labour force survey

- Deadline for banks to submit their capital plans to the U.S. Federal Reserve for annual stress test