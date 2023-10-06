Monday, Oct. 9

  • Thanksgiving Day in Canada, markets are closed
  • Columbus Day in the U.S., stock markets are open, bond markets closed

Tuesday, Oct. 10

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey (September), U.S. Wholesale Trade (August)
  • Notable earnings: PepsiCo Inc.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

  • Notable data: Building Permits (August), U.S. Producer Price Index (September)
  • Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
  • 2:00 p.m. FOMC Minutes

Thursday, Oct. 12

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Consumer Price Index (September)
  • Notable earnings: Domino’s Pizza, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delta Air Lines

Friday, Oct. 13

  • Notable data: Existing Home Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices (September), University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: JP Morgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Citigroup, PNC Financial Services Group, UnitedHealth Group, BlackRock