Oct 6, 2023
The Week Ahead: home sales data due; FOMC minutes
BNN Bloomberg,
Toronto Home sales slow as more buyers take a 'wait and see attitude' before plunging into the marke
Monday, Oct. 9
- Thanksgiving Day in Canada, markets are closed
- Columbus Day in the U.S., stock markets are open, bond markets closed
Tuesday, Oct. 10
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey (September), U.S. Wholesale Trade (August)
- Notable earnings: PepsiCo Inc.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
- Notable data: Building Permits (August), U.S. Producer Price Index (September)
- Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
- 2:00 p.m. FOMC Minutes
Thursday, Oct. 12
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Consumer Price Index (September)
- Notable earnings: Domino’s Pizza, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delta Air Lines
Friday, Oct. 13
- Notable data: Existing Home Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices (September), University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: JP Morgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Citigroup, PNC Financial Services Group, UnitedHealth Group, BlackRock