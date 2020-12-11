Monday, December 14

- Notable data: New car sales (Oct)

- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal

- OPEC’s Oil Market Report

Tuesday, December 15

- Notable data: Housing starts (Nov), Manufacturing Sales & Orders (Oct), Existing Home Sales – MLS Home Price Index (Nov), FOMC Meeting begins, Empire State Manufacturing survey (Dec)

- BoC Governor Macklem speaks to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (2:30pm ET via videoconference)

- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal

- The International Energy Agency’s Oil Market Report

- Cenovus & Husky hold special shareholder meeting to vote on combining businesses

Wednesday, December 16

- Notable data: Consumer Price Index (Nov)

- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal

Thursday, December 17

- Notable data: ADP National Employment report (Nov), US Initial Jobless Claims (Dec 12), US Housing Starts, US Building Permits (Nov), Philadelphia Fed

- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal

- OPEC+ monthly Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting

Friday, December 18

- Notable data: Retail Sales (Oct), US Current Account, US Leading Indicators (Nov)