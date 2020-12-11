Dec 11, 2020
The Week Ahead: Housing data, Cenovus-Husky shareholder meeting
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, December 14
- Notable data: New car sales (Oct)
- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal
- OPEC’s Oil Market Report
Tuesday, December 15
- Notable data: Housing starts (Nov), Manufacturing Sales & Orders (Oct), Existing Home Sales – MLS Home Price Index (Nov), FOMC Meeting begins, Empire State Manufacturing survey (Dec)
- BoC Governor Macklem speaks to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (2:30pm ET via videoconference)
- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal
- The International Energy Agency’s Oil Market Report
- Cenovus & Husky hold special shareholder meeting to vote on combining businesses
Wednesday, December 16
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index (Nov)
- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal
Thursday, December 17
- Notable data: ADP National Employment report (Nov), US Initial Jobless Claims (Dec 12), US Housing Starts, US Building Permits (Nov), Philadelphia Fed
- The International Economic Forum of the Americas – Conference of Montreal
- OPEC+ monthly Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting
Friday, December 18
- Notable data: Retail Sales (Oct), US Current Account, US Leading Indicators (Nov)