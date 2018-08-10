The Week Ahead: Hydro One board nomination deadline; earnings continue

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, August 13

-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, Stars Group, Sprott, Element Fleet Management

-OPEC releases monthly oil market report

Tuesday, August 14

-Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Hydro One, CAE, Great Canadian Gaming, Enercare, Home Depot

-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, China retail sales and industrial production

-13F filing deadline in the U.S.

Wednesday, August 15

-Notable earnings: Metro, Cisco Systems, Macy's

-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production

-Alberta Securities Commission holds hearing on cease trade application against Marc Cohodes (1100)

-Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings holds quarterly call (1100)

-Deadline for Hydro One's new board of directors to be nominated

Thursday, August 16

-Notable earnings: Walmart, Nordstrom

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts and building permits

Friday, August 17

-Notable earnings: Deere & Co.

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian international securities transactions, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index