Aug 10, 2018
The Week Ahead: Hydro One board nomination deadline; earnings continue
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, August 13
-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, Stars Group, Sprott, Element Fleet Management
-OPEC releases monthly oil market report
Tuesday, August 14
-Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Hydro One, CAE, Great Canadian Gaming, Enercare, Home Depot
-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, China retail sales and industrial production
-13F filing deadline in the U.S.
Wednesday, August 15
-Notable earnings: Metro, Cisco Systems, Macy's
-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production
-Alberta Securities Commission holds hearing on cease trade application against Marc Cohodes (1100)
-Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings holds quarterly call (1100)
-Deadline for Hydro One's new board of directors to be nominated
Thursday, August 16
-Notable earnings: Walmart, Nordstrom
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts and building permits
Friday, August 17
-Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian international securities transactions, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index