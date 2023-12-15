Dec 15, 2023
The Week Ahead: inflation and GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
We need to ensure immigrants contribute not only to GDP but also GDP per capita: AIMCo Chair
Monday, Dec. 18
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, New Housing Price Index (November), Construction Investment (October), NAHB Housing Index (December)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index (November), Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (November), Monthly Credit Aggregates (October), U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits (November)
- Notable earnings: FedEx Corp
Wednesday, Dec. 20
- Notable data: U.S. Current Account (third quarter), U.S. Existing Home Sales (Novomber), U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (December)
- Notable earnings: General Mills, Micron Technology, Blackberry
- 1:00 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Dec. 6 policy decision
Thursday, Dec. 21
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (October), Retail Sales (October), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, Philadelphia Fed Index (December), U.S. Leading Indicators (November)
- Notable earnings: Carnival, Paychex, CarMax, Cintas, NIKE
Friday, Dec. 22
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP (October), U.S. Personal Income & Consumption (November), U.S. Durable Goods Orders (November), U.S. New Home Sales (November), University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index