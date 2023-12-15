Monday, Dec. 18

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, New Housing Price Index (November), Construction Investment (October), NAHB Housing Index (December)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index (November), Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (November), Monthly Credit Aggregates (October), U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits (November)
  • Notable earnings: FedEx Corp

Wednesday, Dec. 20

  • Notable data: U.S. Current Account (third quarter), U.S. Existing Home Sales (Novomber), U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (December)
  • Notable earnings: General Mills, Micron Technology, Blackberry
  • 1:00 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Dec. 6 policy decision

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (October), Retail Sales (October), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, Philadelphia Fed Index (December), U.S. Leading Indicators (November)
  • Notable earnings: Carnival, Paychex, CarMax, Cintas, NIKE

Friday, Dec. 22

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP (October), U.S. Personal Income & Consumption (November), U.S. Durable Goods Orders (November), U.S. New Home Sales (November), University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index