Monday, January 15

  • Notable events: Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., World Economic Forum meetings in Davos begin, Iowa caucus day in U.S.
  • Notable data: Bloomberg-Nanos confidence poll, CREA monthly Canadian housing numbers, Bank of Canada business outlook, Bank of Canada consumer expectation
  • Notable earnings: Lithium Americas, American Lithium Corp

Tuesday, January 16 

  • Notable data: Canada Consumer Price Index for December
  • Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

Wednesday, January 17 

  • Notable data: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book released, U.S. retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Goodfood, Charles Schwab, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan

Thursday, January 18 

  • Notable data: U.S. jobless claims, U.S. building permits
  • Notable earnings: First Bancorp, Resolute Forest Products

Friday, January 19 

  • Notable data: U.S. existing home sales, Canada retail sales numbers
  • Notable earnings: Travelers (insurance), Schlumberger (oil services) Ally Financial (formerly GM’s financing unit)