The Week Ahead: inflation, Canadian retail sales
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, January 15
- Notable events: Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., World Economic Forum meetings in Davos begin, Iowa caucus day in U.S.
- Notable data: Bloomberg-Nanos confidence poll, CREA monthly Canadian housing numbers, Bank of Canada business outlook, Bank of Canada consumer expectation
- Notable earnings: Lithium Americas, American Lithium Corp
Tuesday, January 16
- Notable data: Canada Consumer Price Index for December
- Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
Wednesday, January 17
- Notable data: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book released, U.S. retail sales
- Notable earnings: Goodfood, Charles Schwab, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan
Thursday, January 18
- Notable data: U.S. jobless claims, U.S. building permits
- Notable earnings: First Bancorp, Resolute Forest Products
Friday, January 19
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales, Canada retail sales numbers
- Notable earnings: Travelers (insurance), Schlumberger (oil services) Ally Financial (formerly GM’s financing unit)