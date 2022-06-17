Jun 17, 2022
The Week Ahead: Inflation data due; Sobeys parent company to report earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 20
- Notable data: New Housing Price Index
- US Markets are closed for Juneteenth
- Collision conference kicks off at 5pm ET and runs until the 23rd
Tuesday, June 21
- Notable data: Cdn. Retail Sales, US Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Lennar Corp
- Collision conference
Wednesday, June 22
- Notable data: Cdn. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: KB Home, Empire Co., AGF Management
- Collision conference
Thursday, June 23
- Notable data: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Current Account
- Notable earnings: Rite Aid, Darden Restaurants, FedEx, Neighbourly Pharmacy, BlackBerry
- Collision conference
Friday, June 24
- Notable data: Cdn. Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, US New Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: CarMax, Carnival Corp.