Monday, June 20

  • Notable data: New Housing Price Index
  • US Markets are closed for Juneteenth
  • Collision conference kicks off at 5pm ET and runs until the 23rd

Tuesday, June 21

  • Notable data: Cdn. Retail Sales, US Existing Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Lennar Corp
  • Collision conference

Wednesday, June 22

  • Notable data: Cdn. Consumer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: KB Home, Empire Co., AGF Management
  • Collision conference

Thursday, June 23

  • Notable data: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Current Account
  • Notable earnings: Rite Aid, Darden Restaurants, FedEx, Neighbourly Pharmacy, BlackBerry
  • Collision conference

Friday, June 24

  • Notable data: Cdn. Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, US New Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: CarMax, Carnival Corp.