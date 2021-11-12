Monday, November 15
  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, New Motor Vehicle Sales, Existing Home Sales – MLS Home Price Index, US Empire State Manufacturing Survey
  • Notable earnings: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, Ivanhoe Mines, Tyson Foods, Warner Music Group
 
Tuesday, November 16
  • Notable data: Housing Starts, US Retail Sales, US Trade Price Indices, US Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, PetValu
  • 1300: BoC Deputy Governor Schembri speaks to the Canadian Association for Business Economics on labour market uncertainties and monetary policy (videoconference)
 
Wednesday, November 17
  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, US Housing Starts, US Building Permits
  • Notable earnings: Target, Metro, Loblaw, TJX, NVIDIA Corp, Victoria’s Secret
 
Thursday, November 18
  • Notable data: International Securities Transactions, US Initial Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, US Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Macy’s, Kohl’s, Applied Materials, Bath & Body Works
  • North American Leaders' Summit
 
Friday, November 19
  • Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index, US Quarterly Services Survey