17h ago
The Week Ahead: Inflation data, earnings from Loblaw, Home Depot, Walmart
BNN Bloomberg,
Big part of the inflation we are experiencing comes from food, shelter and energy: Strategist
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, New Motor Vehicle Sales, Existing Home Sales – MLS Home Price Index, US Empire State Manufacturing Survey
- Notable earnings: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, Ivanhoe Mines, Tyson Foods, Warner Music Group
Tuesday, November 16
- Notable data: Housing Starts, US Retail Sales, US Trade Price Indices, US Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, PetValu
- 1300: BoC Deputy Governor Schembri speaks to the Canadian Association for Business Economics on labour market uncertainties and monetary policy (videoconference)
Wednesday, November 17
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, US Housing Starts, US Building Permits
- Notable earnings: Target, Metro, Loblaw, TJX, NVIDIA Corp, Victoria’s Secret
Thursday, November 18
- Notable data: International Securities Transactions, US Initial Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, US Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Macy’s, Kohl’s, Applied Materials, Bath & Body Works
- North American Leaders' Summit
Friday, November 19
- Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index, US Quarterly Services Survey