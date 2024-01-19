Jan 19, 2024
The Week Ahead: interest rate decision, Tesla earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, Jan. 22
- Notable earnings: United Airlines
Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Notable earnings: GE, JNJ, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, 3M, CN Rail, Netflix, Baker Hughes
Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Notable data: Bank of Canada interest rate decision and monetary policy report
- Notable earnings: AT&T, Tesla, IBM
Thursday, Jan. 25
- Notable data: U.S. gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter
- Notable earnings: Dow Chemical, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Intel, Visa, T-Mobile
Friday, Jan. 25
- Notable earnings: American Express, Norfolk Southern