Monday, Jan. 22

  • Notable earnings: United Airlines

Tuesday, Jan. 23

  • Notable earnings: GE, JNJ, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, 3M, CN Rail, Netflix, Baker Hughes

Wednesday, Jan. 24

  • Notable data: Bank of Canada interest rate decision and monetary policy report
  • Notable earnings: AT&T, Tesla, IBM

Thursday, Jan. 25

  • Notable data: U.S. gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter 
  • Notable earnings: Dow Chemical, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Intel, Visa, T-Mobile

Friday, Jan. 25

  • Notable earnings: American Express, Norfolk Southern