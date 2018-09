The Week Ahead: iPhone XS goes on sale; housing, retail sales data

Monday, September 17

- Notable earnings: FedEx, Oracle

- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, Canadian international securities transactions

Tuesday, September 18

- Notable earnings: General Mills

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales

- Jack Ma among speakers at Alibaba investor day

- Financial Accountability Officer of Ontario releases update on Ontario's credit rating (9 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 19

- Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits

- Restaurant Brands International presents at Scotiabank conference in Toronto (1:50 p.m. ET)

- G7 Environment, Energy and Ocean Ministers begin three-day meeting in Halifax

Thursday, September 20

- Notable earnings: Gluskin Sheff + Associates

- Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. existing home sales

- Nike holds annual meeting in Beaverton, Ore. (1 p.m. ET)

- Alimentation Couche-Tard holds annual meeting in Laval, Que. (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, September 21

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

- Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli delivers speech to Economic Club of Canada in Toronto (8 a.m. ET)

- Apple's new iPhone XS and XS Max available for purchase in Canada

- Chrystia Freeland co-hosts two-day meeting of women foreign ministers in Montreal