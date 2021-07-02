19h ago
The Week Ahead: Jeff Bezos hands Amazon over
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, July 5
- U.S. markets closed in observance of Independence Day
- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (1030)
- OPEC+ expected to resume negotiations on production agreement
- Jeff Bezos hands over CEO role at Amazon to Andy Jassy
Tuesday, July 6
- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
- International Trade Minister Mary Ng meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, July 7
- Notable earnings: Goodfood Market
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
- International Trade Minister Mary Ng meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Mexico Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo in Mexico City to discuss new NAFTA on anniversary of entry into force
- Alberta Securities Commission hearing on Inter Pipeline complaint about inadequate disclosure by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Thursday, July 8
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
Friday, July 9
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey
- Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
- Calgary Stampede begins
- G20 finance ministers and central bankers’ two-day meeting begins in Venice