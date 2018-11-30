Nov 30, 2018
The Week Ahead: Jobs data, OPEC meeting in Vienna
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Six topics set to dominate the G20
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, December 3
-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
-Automakers report monthly sales
-National Energy Board holds Trans Mountain expansion hearing in Nanaimo, B.C. (to Dec. 6)
Tuesday, December 4
-Notable earnings: BMO
-Notable data: Canadian labour productivity
-Thomson Reuters holds investor day meeting in Toronto (0830)
-WestJet holds investor day meeting in Toronto (0900)
-Supreme Court of Canada to begin hearing Bell Canada's appeal of CRTC's ban on Super Bowl simultaneous substitution
Wednesday, December 5
-Notable earnings: National Bank, Laurentian Bank, Hudson's Bay Co., Lululemon, Roots
-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. Joint Economic Committee (1015)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Vienna
Thursday, December 6
-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Canadian Western Bank
-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders
-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Toronto (0850, remarks on bank's site at 0835, plus news conference)
-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna addresses Empire Club in Toronto (1200)
-Bombardier holds investor day in New York (1400)
-OPEC meeting in Vienna
Friday, December 7
-Notable data: Labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
-OPEC+ meeting in Vienna
-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends first ministers' meeting in Montreal
-Deadline for funding agreement to avoid partial U.S. government shutdown