Monday, December 3

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Automakers report monthly sales

-National Energy Board holds Trans Mountain expansion hearing in Nanaimo, B.C. (to Dec. 6)

Tuesday, December 4

-Notable earnings: BMO

-Notable data: Canadian labour productivity

-Thomson Reuters holds investor day meeting in Toronto (0830)

-WestJet holds investor day meeting in Toronto (0900)

-Supreme Court of Canada to begin hearing Bell Canada's appeal of CRTC's ban on Super Bowl simultaneous substitution

Wednesday, December 5

-Notable earnings: National Bank, Laurentian Bank, Hudson's Bay Co., Lululemon, Roots

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. Joint Economic Committee (1015)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)

-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Vienna

Thursday, December 6

-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Canadian Western Bank

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Toronto (0850, remarks on bank's site at 0835, plus news conference)

-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna addresses Empire Club in Toronto (1200)

-Bombardier holds investor day in New York (1400)

-OPEC meeting in Vienna

Friday, December 7

-Notable data: Labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

-OPEC+ meeting in Vienna

-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends first ministers' meeting in Montreal

-Deadline for funding agreement to avoid partial U.S. government shutdown