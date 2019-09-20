2h ago
The Week Ahead: Judge delivers Ontario pot lottery decision; Elevate Festival gets underway
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Structural factors will keep growth and inflation lower for longer
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, September 23
-Notable earnings: DHX Media
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in B.C. Supreme Court re. extradition hearing process
Tuesday, September 24
-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Nike
-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index
-U.S. President Donald Trump to address UN General Assembly in New York
-Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff, Martha Stewart among speakers at Elevate tech festival in Toronto
Wednesday, September 25
-Notable earnings: AGF Management
-Notable data: U.S. new home sales
-Ontario Superior Court judge to deliver decision on stalled cannabis licence lottery
-Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal, Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva, ex-TD Bank CEO Ed Clark, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, Uber Advanced Technologies Group chief scientist Raquel Urtasun, Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes, Rogers deputy chair Melinda Rogers among speakers at Elevate.
-CIBC's two-day institutional investor conference begins in Montreal
-Peloton expected to price initial public offering
Thursday, September 26
-Notable earnings: Micron Technology
-Notable data: U.S. GDP
Friday, September 27
-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
-Statistics Canada to release update on Canadian Housing Statistics Program and report "E-commerce and the Consumer Price Index: Measuring inflation in a digital economy"