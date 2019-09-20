The Week Ahead: Judge delivers Ontario pot lottery decision; Elevate Festival gets underway

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, September 23

-Notable earnings: DHX Media

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in B.C. Supreme Court re. extradition hearing process

Tuesday, September 24

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Nike

-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index

-U.S. President Donald Trump to address UN General Assembly in New York

-Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff, Martha Stewart among speakers at Elevate tech festival in Toronto

Wednesday, September 25

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Ontario Superior Court judge to deliver decision on stalled cannabis licence lottery

-Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal, Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva, ex-TD Bank CEO Ed Clark, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, Uber Advanced Technologies Group chief scientist Raquel Urtasun, Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes, Rogers deputy chair Melinda Rogers among speakers at Elevate.

-CIBC's two-day institutional investor conference begins in Montreal

-Peloton expected to price initial public offering

Thursday, September 26

-Notable earnings: Micron Technology

-Notable data: U.S. GDP

Friday, September 27

-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

-Statistics Canada to release update on Canadian Housing Statistics Program and report "E-commerce and the Consumer Price Index: Measuring inflation in a digital economy"