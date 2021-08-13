2h ago
The Week Ahead: KCS holds shareholder meeting on takeover by CN Rail
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, August 16
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, manufacturing sales, existing home sales; China retail sales and industrial production
- Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy
- Deadline for institutional investors to submit quarterly 13F filing in the U.S.
Tuesday, August 17
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities transactions; U.S. retail sales
- Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot
- Kansas City Southern to delay shareholder vote on takeover by CN Rail if U.S. Surface Transportation Board doesn't decide on voting trust by this day at 1900
Wednesday, August 18
- Notable data: Canadian consumer price index; U.S. building permits and housing starts
- Notable earnings: Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Cisco Systems, Target, Lowe's, TJX
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
- Calgary and Edmonton Chambers of Commerce release election wish list
Thursday, August 19
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Algoma Steel, Macy's
- Kansas City Southern scheduled to hold special meeting of shareholders for vote on takeover by CN Rail (1000)
Friday, August 20
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
- Brookfield Infrastructure offer for Inter Pipeline scheduled to expire (1900)
- Final round of Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings expected to end by this date
- Environment and Climate Change Canada's halt on construction of a segment of Trans Mountain expansion pipeline ends