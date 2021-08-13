Monday, August 16

  • Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, manufacturing sales, existing home sales; China retail sales and industrial production
  • Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy
  • Deadline for institutional investors to submit quarterly 13F filing in the U.S.

Tuesday, August 17

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities transactions; U.S. retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot
  • Kansas City Southern to delay shareholder vote on takeover by CN Rail if U.S. Surface Transportation Board doesn't decide on voting trust by this day at 1900

Wednesday, August 18

  • Notable data: Canadian consumer price index; U.S. building permits and housing starts
  • Notable earnings: Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Cisco Systems, Target, Lowe's, TJX
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
  • Calgary and Edmonton Chambers of Commerce release election wish list

Thursday, August 19

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Algoma Steel, Macy's
  • Kansas City Southern scheduled to hold special meeting of shareholders for vote on takeover by CN Rail (1000)

Friday, August 20

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure offer for Inter Pipeline scheduled to expire (1900)
  • Final round of Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings expected to end by this date
  • Environment and Climate Change Canada's halt on construction of a segment of Trans Mountain expansion pipeline ends