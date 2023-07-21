Jul 21, 2023
The Week Ahead: Loblaw earnings; Canada GDP
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, July 24
- Notable earnings: Domino’s Pizza, Whirlpool
Tuesday, July 25
- Notable earnings: First Quantum Minerals, CN Rail, Kimberly Clark, General Motors, Xerox, General Electric, Verizon, Dow Inc., 3M, Biogen, Snap Inc., Waste Management, Texas Instruments, Visa, Microsoft, Alphabet
Wednesday, July 26
- Notable earnings: Loblaw, Rogers Communications, Tilray Brands, CGI, Crescent Point, Whitecap Resources, Agnico Eagle, Aecon, Allied Properties REIT, Morguard REIT, GFL Environmental, Celestica, West Fraser Timber, Imax, Toromont, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Union Pacific, Mattel, Chipotle, ebay
- 13:30: Bank Of Canada Summary of Deliberations for July 12 policy decision
- 14:00: U.S. FOMC Interest Rate Announcement
- 14:30: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
Thursday, July 27
- Notable data: European Central Bank interest rate announcement
- Notable earnings: A&W Royalties, Athabasca Oil, Surge Energy, Baytex, methane, Precision Drilling, Teck Resources, Cenovus, TMX Group, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, MEG Energy, Hershey, Abbvie, Bristol-Myers, Boston Scientific, Honeywell, Nothrop Gruman, Norfolk Southern, Crocs, Comcast, MasterCard, Amazon, Mondelez, T-Mobile, Ford Motor, Intel, Live Nation
- 8:30: U.S. Q2 Real GDP
Friday, July 28
- Notable data: Nank of Japan interest rate announcement
- 8:30: Canada Monthly Real GDP (May)
- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Fairfax Financial, Altagas, TC Energy, Canfor, Canfor Pulp, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron