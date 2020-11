The Week Ahead: Lowe's and Metro report; tech CEOs address U.S. lawmakers

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, November 16

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales

-Canada Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman addresses Public Policy Forum (1400)

-Extradition proceedings for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou resumes in Vancouver

-Deadline for institutional investment managers to submit quarterly 13F filings with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Tuesday, November 17

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian international securities transactions, Canadian housing starts, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production

-Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot, George Weston

-TC Energy holds virtual investor day (930)

-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg address U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Censorship and Suppression of News Articles, Handling of 2020 Election" (1000)

-Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem participates in Public Policy Forum panel "Sustainable Finance and the Transition to Low-Carbon Economy" (1400)

-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets

Wednesday, November 18

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

-Notable earnings: Metro, Lowe's, Target, TJX, L Brands, Nvidia

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in Women's Forum Global Meeting panel "Women's leadership driving an inclusive recovery" (815)

-Altice USA says Cogeco offer will be withdrawn this day if certain conditions not met

-NOTE: Bloomberg News previously reported the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration could announce 737 Max certification as early as this day

Thursday, November 19

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Macy's

-Imperial Oil holds virtual investor day (1200)

-BCE CEO Mirko Bibic addresses Public Policy Forum (1400)

Friday, November 20

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-Notable earnings: Real Matters

-G20 finance ministers meeting

NOTE: G20 summit scheduled for Nov 21-22