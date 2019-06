The Week Ahead: Lulu, Dollarama earnings; E3 kicks off

McCreath's Lookahead: Look for cues from the G20 finance conference

Monday, June 10

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian building permits

- Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Analysis of Active versus Passive Management of Canadian Public Pension Plans" (10 a.m. ET)

- Economic Forum of the Americas conference begins in Montreal (runs to June 13)

Tuesday, June 11

- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi addresses Economic Club of Washington (8 a.m. ET)

- Global Petroleum Show begins in Calgary

- StatsCan releases study "Exploring the significance of Asia's corporate control in Canada"

- Two-day SelectUSA conference begins in Washington, D.C.

- E3 gaming expo begins in Los Angeles (runs to Thursday)

Wednesday, June 12

- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Roots

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. CPI

Thursday, June 13

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transat

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian new housing price index

Friday, June 14

- Notable data: U.S. retail sales, China industrial production and retail sales

- Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi addresses Economic Club in Ottawa (7:30 a.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau discusses Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance report at Rotman School of Management in Toronto (10 a.m. ET)

- Crescent Point Energy holds annual meeting in Calgary (12 p.m. ET)