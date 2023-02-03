13h ago
The Week Ahead: Macklem speaks at first event after rate hike; latest jobs data
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, February 6
- Notable data: Ivey Purchasing Managers Index, U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Tyson Foods, Take-Two Interactive Software, TMX Group, Chegg, Coveo Solutions, PrairieSky Royalty, TFI International, Activision Blizzard, Pinterest, Finning International
Tuesday, February 7
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, U.S. Consumer Credit
- Notable earnings: Cineplex, Royal Caribbean Cruises, The Carlyle Group, Hertz Global Holdings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Prudential Financial, WildBrain, H&R Block, Intact Financial
- 1230: BoC Gov. Macklem speaks to CFA Society Quebec in Quebec City
- 2100: U.S. President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Wednesday, February 8
- Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Yum! Brands, CVS Health, Coty, Uber Technologies, Under Armour, CME Group, New York Times Co., Mattel, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Life, Walt Disney, MGM Resorts International, Robinhood Markets, Sherritt International, Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- 13:30: BoC Summary of Deliberations for the Jan. 25 policy decision
Thursday, February 9
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
- Notable earnings: Cameco, PepsiCo, Precision Drilling Corp., Mullen Group, Canopy Growth, Bombardier, Kellogg, Saputo, Lyft, Lions Gate Entertainment, Expedia, News Corp
Friday, February 10
- Notable data: Employment Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Telus Corp., Corby Spirit and Wine, Constellation Software, Magna International