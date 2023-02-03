Monday, February 6

  • Notable data: Ivey Purchasing Managers Index, U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: Tyson Foods, Take-Two Interactive Software, TMX Group, Chegg, Coveo Solutions, PrairieSky Royalty, TFI International, Activision Blizzard, Pinterest, Finning International

Tuesday, February 7

  • Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, U.S. Consumer Credit
  • Notable earnings: Cineplex, Royal Caribbean Cruises, The Carlyle Group, Hertz Global Holdings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Prudential Financial, WildBrain, H&R Block, Intact Financial
  • 1230: BoC Gov. Macklem speaks to CFA Society Quebec in Quebec City
  • 2100: U.S. President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Wednesday, February 8

  • Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
  • Notable earnings: Yum! Brands, CVS Health, Coty, Uber Technologies, Under Armour, CME Group, New York Times Co., Mattel, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Life, Walt Disney, MGM Resorts International, Robinhood Markets, Sherritt International, Goodyear Tire & Rubber
  • 13:30: BoC Summary of Deliberations for the Jan. 25 policy decision

Thursday, February 9

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
  • Notable earnings: Cameco, PepsiCo, Precision Drilling Corp., Mullen Group, Canopy Growth, Bombardier, Kellogg, Saputo, Lyft, Lions Gate Entertainment, Expedia, News Corp

Friday, February 10

  • Notable data: Employment Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Telus Corp., Corby Spirit and Wine, Constellation Software, Magna International