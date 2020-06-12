BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 15

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales, China industrial production and retail sales

- Notable earnings: DavidsTea

- B.C. Supreme Court hearing on next steps in Meng Wanzhou extradition process (1 p.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Senate National Finance Committee (3:15 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 16

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial capacity utilization

- Notable earnings: Oracle

- U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins address House Finance Committee (3:00 p.m. ET)

- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

Wednesday, June 17

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer addresses U.S. House Ways & Means Committee on U.S. trade agenda (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee (12 p.m. ET)

- Conservative Party of Canada french-language leadership debate (7 p.m. ET)

- Scheduled sitting for the House of Commons

- OPEC releases monthly oil market report

- United Nations holds vote for five rotating seats on Security Council

Thursday, June 18

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Empire Company

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri delivers virtual address to Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce (1:30 p.m. ET)

- Conservative Party of Canada english-language leadership debate (7 p.m. ET)

- OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting to review compliance with output

Friday, June 19

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales