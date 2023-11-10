Monday, Nov. 13

  • Notable earnings: EQB, Sun Life Financial, Power Corp of Canada, Westshore Terminals, Tyson Foods
  • Remembrance Day observed (stock markets open, bond markets closed)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Consumer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Birchcliff Energy, Premium Brands Holdings, CAE, Home Depot

Wednesday, Nov. 15

  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Wholesale Trade, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Producer Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey, U.S. Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Metro, Loblaw, Target, TJX Cos., Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks

Thursday, Nov.  16

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Trade Price Indices, Philadelphia Fed Index, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization
  • Notable earnings: Bath & Body Works, Walmart, Applied Materials

Friday, Nov. 17

  • Notable data: Teranet-National Bank Housing Price Index, Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey
  • Possible U.S. federal government shutdown if continuing resolution agreement not reached