The Week Ahead: Morneau, Freeland in Mexico; Amazon earnings

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

July 21-22 Weekend

- G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Buenos Aires

- Kinder Morgan's offer to help Ottawa find a private investor for Trans Mountain expires on Sunday.

Monday, July 23

- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton, Alphabet

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

Tuesday, July 24

- Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Toromont Industries, Harley-Davidson, United Technologies, 3M, Verizon, AT&T

- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases 2018 annual report (9 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 25

- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Canfor, Calfrac Well Services, Lundin Mining, Loblaw, Freeport-McMoran, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Boeing, Facebook, Visa

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr visit Mexico City for meetings with Mexico's president, president-elect, and foreign affairs minister

- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, July 26

- Notable earnings: Aecon, Husky Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Newmont Mining, Teck Resources, Precision Drilling, Amazon.com, Intel, MasterCard, McDonald's, Starbucks, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Mexico's economy minister to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington

Friday, July 27

- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Twitter, Merck

- Notable data: U.S. GDP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index