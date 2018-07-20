1h ago
The Week Ahead: Morneau, Freeland in Mexico; Amazon earnings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
July 21-22 Weekend
- G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Buenos Aires
- Kinder Morgan's offer to help Ottawa find a private investor for Trans Mountain expires on Sunday.
Monday, July 23
- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton, Alphabet
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales
Tuesday, July 24
- Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Toromont Industries, Harley-Davidson, United Technologies, 3M, Verizon, AT&T
- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases 2018 annual report (9 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, July 25
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Canfor, Calfrac Well Services, Lundin Mining, Loblaw, Freeport-McMoran, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Boeing, Facebook, Visa
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr visit Mexico City for meetings with Mexico's president, president-elect, and foreign affairs minister
- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Thursday, July 26
- Notable earnings: Aecon, Husky Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Newmont Mining, Teck Resources, Precision Drilling, Amazon.com, Intel, MasterCard, McDonald's, Starbucks, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Mexico's economy minister to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington
Friday, July 27
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Twitter, Merck
- Notable data: U.S. GDP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index