The Week Ahead: NAFTA talks resume in Washington; Canadian jobs data

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, May 7

-Notable earnings: Nutrien, Mosaic, Inter Pipeline, Sleep Country Canada

-NAFTA ministers resume renegotiations in Washington, D.C.

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane participates in panel on world economic outlook in Portugal (0400)

Tuesday, May 8

-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, WestJet, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Kinross Gold, George Weston, Spin Master, Quebecor, Sun Life Financial, Intact Financial,

TransAlta, Exchange Income, Walt Disney Co.

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-WestJet holds annual meeting Calgary (1200)

-Google's two-day I/O developer conference begins in Mountain View, CA

Wednesday, May 9

-Notable earnings: Open Text, RioCan, TMX Group, Torstar, Franco-Nevada, New Flyer Industries

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-Kinder Morgan holds annual meeting Houston (1100)

-Enbridge holds annual meeting in Calgary (1530)

Thursday, May 10

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Magna International, Telus, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Tire, Cara Operations, Finning International, Emera, Freshii, Aritzia, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (0700)

Friday, May 11

-Notable earnings: Thomson Reuters, Onex

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Women's Forum Canada in Toronto (0900)