May 4, 2018
The Week Ahead: NAFTA talks resume in Washington; Canadian jobs data
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, May 7
-Notable earnings: Nutrien, Mosaic, Inter Pipeline, Sleep Country Canada
-NAFTA ministers resume renegotiations in Washington, D.C.
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane participates in panel on world economic outlook in Portugal (0400)
Tuesday, May 8
-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, WestJet, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Kinross Gold, George Weston, Spin Master, Quebecor, Sun Life Financial, Intact Financial,
TransAlta, Exchange Income, Walt Disney Co.
-Notable data: Canadian housing starts
-WestJet holds annual meeting Calgary (1200)
-Google's two-day I/O developer conference begins in Mountain View, CA
Wednesday, May 9
-Notable earnings: Open Text, RioCan, TMX Group, Torstar, Franco-Nevada, New Flyer Industries
-Notable data: Canadian building permits
-Kinder Morgan holds annual meeting Houston (1100)
-Enbridge holds annual meeting in Calgary (1530)
Thursday, May 10
-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Magna International, Telus, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Tire, Cara Operations, Finning International, Emera, Freshii, Aritzia, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (0700)
Friday, May 11
-Notable earnings: Thomson Reuters, Onex
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. consumer sentiment
-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Women's Forum Canada in Toronto (0900)