Aug 18, 2023
The Week Ahead: New housing price index; retail sales data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Much of the housing price decline is behind us: National Bank chief economist
Monday, August 21
- Notable data: New Housing Price Index
Tuesday, August 22
- Notable data: U.S. Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos, Medtronic, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Toll Brothers, La-Z-Boy Inc.
Wednesday, August 23
- Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. New Home Sales
- Notable earnings: NVIDIA Corp, Analog Devices, Autodesk Inc., Bath & Body Works Inc., Advance Auto Parts, NetApp, Kohl’s, Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive, Snowflake, Guess? Inc.
Thursday, August 24
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Durable Goods,
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Dollar Tree, The Gap Inc., Intuit, Nordstrom
- Jackson Hole Economic Symposium (Aug. 24-26)
Friday, August 25
- Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index