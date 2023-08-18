Monday, August 21

  • Notable data: New Housing Price Index

Tuesday, August 22

  • Notable data: U.S. Existing Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Lowe’s Cos, Medtronic, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Toll Brothers, La-Z-Boy Inc.

Wednesday, August 23

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. New Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: NVIDIA Corp, Analog Devices, Autodesk Inc., Bath & Body Works Inc., Advance Auto Parts, NetApp, Kohl’s, Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive, Snowflake, Guess? Inc.

Thursday, August 24

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Durable Goods,
  • Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Dollar Tree, The Gap Inc., Intuit, Nordstrom
  • Jackson Hole Economic Symposium (Aug. 24-26)

Friday, August 25

  • Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index