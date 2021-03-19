Monday, March 22

  • Notable data: Canada wholesale trade snapshot (February), U.S. existing home sales
  • Saudi Aramco webcast to discuss 2020 results (8:30 a.m.; results will be released Sunday)

Tuesday, March 23

  • Notable data: U.S. new home sales
  • Notable earnings: GameStop
  • Telus CFO Doug French, Cogeco CEO Philippe Jetté, TBD Rogers executive address Desjardins conference (9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. respectively)
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech to CFA Society of Toronto (1315)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on pandemic response (12:00 p.m.)
  • NOTE: This is the anniversary of COVID-era market bottom

Wednesday, March 24

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate (March), U.S. durable goods orders
  • BCE CFO Glen LeBlanc addresses Desjardins conference (8:30 a.m.)
  • National Bank CEO Louis Vachon and Laurentian Bank CEO Rania Llewellyn address National Bank financial services conference (8:30 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. respectively)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on pandemic response (10:00 a.m.)
  • Auditor General Karen Hogan releases reports on COVID-19 and the Investing in Canada Plan (2:00 p.m.)
  • Ontario government releases budget

Thursday, March 25

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q4)
  • Notable earnings: BRP, Alcanna, Aimia, Pieridae Energy
  • U.S. President Joe Biden holds first formal news conference since taking office
  • Quebec government releases budget
  • CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter address U.S. House committee hearing on digital misinformation (12:00 p.m.)

Friday, March 26

  • Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending