15h ago
The Week Ahead: Ontario and Quebec budgets; Powell holds pandemic response hearing
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, March 22
- Notable data: Canada wholesale trade snapshot (February), U.S. existing home sales
- Saudi Aramco webcast to discuss 2020 results (8:30 a.m.; results will be released Sunday)
Tuesday, March 23
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: GameStop
- Telus CFO Doug French, Cogeco CEO Philippe Jetté, TBD Rogers executive address Desjardins conference (9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. respectively)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech to CFA Society of Toronto (1315)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on pandemic response (12:00 p.m.)
- NOTE: This is the anniversary of COVID-era market bottom
Wednesday, March 24
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales flash estimate (March), U.S. durable goods orders
- BCE CFO Glen LeBlanc addresses Desjardins conference (8:30 a.m.)
- National Bank CEO Louis Vachon and Laurentian Bank CEO Rania Llewellyn address National Bank financial services conference (8:30 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. respectively)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on pandemic response (10:00 a.m.)
- Auditor General Karen Hogan releases reports on COVID-19 and the Investing in Canada Plan (2:00 p.m.)
- Ontario government releases budget
Thursday, March 25
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q4)
- Notable earnings: BRP, Alcanna, Aimia, Pieridae Energy
- U.S. President Joe Biden holds first formal news conference since taking office
- Quebec government releases budget
- CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter address U.S. House committee hearing on digital misinformation (12:00 p.m.)
Friday, March 26
- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending