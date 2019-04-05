34m ago
The Week Ahead: Ontario budget; Bill C-69 hearings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, April 8
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders
- Ex-Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker delivers remarks at University of Toronto event (8 a.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve holds open meeting to discuss new rules for foreign banks (10 a.m. ET)
- Ex-Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan delivers remarks at University of Toronto event (5 p.m. ET)
- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources begins cross-country public hearings on Bill C-69 in Vancouver
Tuesday, April 9
- Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, Levi Strauss & Co.
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (9 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Nova Scotia holds annual general meeting in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)
- China Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels for China-EU summit
- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Calgary
Wednesday, April 10
- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)
- International Monetary Fund releases Global Financial Stability report (8:30 a.m. ET)
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable" (9 a.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Fort McMurray, Alberta
- EU summit in Brussels
Thursday, April 11
- Notable earnings: Postmedia, MTY Food Group
- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
- Newmont Mining holds special meeting for shareholder vote on Goldcorp takeover (10 a.m. ET)
- Ontario government releases budget (4 p.m. ET)
- CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers keynote at Public Policy Forum in Toronto
- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Saskatoon
Friday, April 12
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index (10 a.m. ET)
- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Winnipeg