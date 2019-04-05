Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, April 8

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

- Ex-Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker delivers remarks at University of Toronto event (8 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve holds open meeting to discuss new rules for foreign banks (10 a.m. ET)

- Ex-Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan delivers remarks at University of Toronto event (5 p.m. ET)

- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources begins cross-country public hearings on Bill C-69 in Vancouver

Tuesday, April 9

- Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, Levi Strauss & Co.

- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (9 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Nova Scotia holds annual general meeting in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)

- China Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels for China-EU summit

- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Calgary

Wednesday, April 10

- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)

- International Monetary Fund releases Global Financial Stability report (8:30 a.m. ET)

- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable" (9 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Fort McMurray, Alberta

- EU summit in Brussels

Thursday, April 11

- Notable earnings: Postmedia, MTY Food Group

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

- Newmont Mining holds special meeting for shareholder vote on Goldcorp takeover (10 a.m. ET)

- Ontario government releases budget (4 p.m. ET)

- CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers keynote at Public Policy Forum in Toronto

- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Saskatoon

Friday, April 12

- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index (10 a.m. ET)

- Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources public hearing on Bill C-69 in Winnipeg