Feb 11, 2022
The Week Ahead: Ontario fiscal update; Earnings from Air Canada, Canadian Tire
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, February 14
- Notable earnings: Emera, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy releases economic and fiscal update (1400)
- 13F filing deadline in the U.S. for large institutional investors
Tuesday, February 15
- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales and housing starts, U.S. producer price index
- Notable earnings: TC Energy, West Fraser Timber, Restaurant Brands International, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Marriott International, Airbnb
Wednesday, February 16
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, wholesale trade, and manufacturing sales; U.S. retail sales; China CPI
- Notable earnings: Shopify, Barrick Gold, Nutrien, Keyera, Kinross Gold, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Cisco Systems, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz, DoorDash
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech ("Central Bank Decision-Making in Turbulent Times") to The School of Public Policy at University of Calgary (1330)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
Thursday, February 17
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, and Teranet/National Bank home price index; U.S. initial jobless claims, housing starts, building permits
- Notable earnings: Canadian Tire, Home Capital Group, Chorus Aviation, Ritchie Bros., MTY Food Group, Yamana Gold, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, Walmart
- Intel holds investor day meeting (1630)
- Two-day meeting of G20 central bank governors and finance ministers begins in Jakarta
Friday, February 18
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Deere & Co.