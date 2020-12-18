22h ago
The Week Ahead: Ontario provides COVID restrictions update; Christmas holiday for markets
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, December 21
-Ontario government to provide update on COVID-19 situation and restrictions (1300)
-Tesla's first day in the S&P 500
Tuesday, December 22
-Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q3 third reading), U.S. existing home sales
Wednesday, December 23
-Notable data: Canadian GDP (October), Canadian manufacturing flash estimate (November), U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. new home sales
-Great Canadian Gaming virtual shareholder meeting for vote on takeover by Apollo Global Management (1400)
Thursday, December 24 -- TSX and U.S. markets close at 1pm ET (NOTE: BNN Bloomberg live programming ends at 2pm)
-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian monthly estimates of business openings and closures
Friday, December 25 -- MARKET HOLIDAY